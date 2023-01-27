Five people killed in Jerusalem synagogue shooting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A gunman killed five people and wounded three others in a shooting outside a synagogue in east Jerusalem, Israel’s national rescue service has said.

The gunman was shot and reportedly killed following one of the deadliest attacks on Israelis in years. The wounded included a 70-year-old in critical condition, the medical service added.

Police say the gunman opened fire at a group of Israelis in the Neve Yaakov neighbourhood, waiting for them outside the synagogue as they came out, according to Haaretz.

The killings took place a day after Israeli troops killed nine Palestinians in the deadliest West Bank raid in years.

Scuffles between Israeli forces and Palestinian protesters erupted after the funeral for a 22-year-old north of Jerusalem and elsewhere in the occupied West Bank on Friday.

In the streets of the town of al-Ram, masked Palestinians threw stones and set off fireworks at Israeli police, who responded with tear gas.

Israeli police were out in force in Jerusalem as scores of Muslim worshippers gathered for prayers in the stone courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and chanted in solidarity with those killed in the Jenin raid.

Tensions at the holy site, revered by Jews as the Temple Mount, have triggered violence in the past, including a bloody Gaza war in 2021. The site is considered the third-most sacred in Islam and the holiest place in Judaism.

“In spirit and blood, we will sacrifice you,” Muslim worshippers shouted. “Greetings Jenin, greetings Gaza.”

More follows on this breaking news story...