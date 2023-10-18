Watch live: Biden due to make statement in Tel Aviv as Israel-Gaza conflict continues
Watch live as Joe Biden is expected to make a statement on Wednesday, 18 October in Tel Aviv as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues.
The US president is visiting Israel after an explosion at a Gaza hospital, which he said appears to have been the result of “the other team” as responsibility for the death of potentially hundreds of civilians has not yet been determined.
Up to 500 people were killed in an explosion, which caused a fire, at 7pm local time last night in the car park of the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in northern Gaza, the Hamas-run health ministry said.
Israel has said that the fire was caused by a failed rocket launch within the enclave by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, but Hamas said it was from an Israeli air strike.
Mr Biden’s statement comes after he met Benjamin Netanyahu, telling the Israeli prime minister that he was “deeply outraged” by the blast.
The US president added: “Israel, as they respond to these attacks, it seems to me that — have to continue to ensure that you have what you need to defend yourselves. And we’re going to make sure that occurs.
“We have to also bear in mind that Hamas does not represent all the Palestinian people and has brought them only suffering.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies