The Afghan war appears to be approaching its endgame faster than anyone expected. The Taliban, having taken swathes of the countryside have started capturing cities with ten provincial capitals falling in less than a week.

The latest setback for the Afghan government, the fall of Ghazni, has further tightened the noose around Kabul, with the Taliban seemingly aiming to isolate and then attack the capital in the coming weeks.

The city, just 80 miles away from Kabul, is on the main route to Kandahar in the south. Its capture came 48 hours after the seizure of Pul-e-Khumri, 110 away, linking Kabul to the north and west, in what appears to be a rapidly progressing encirclement of the capital.

Government forces seem unable to contain the insurgent advance. The strife, and fear of the jihadists, has driven thousands of people from across the country to flee to Kabul where there is now a growing refugee crisis.

There is now a sense of panic among the people here about if and when, and now more when than if, the Taliban take over.

Kim Sengupta, the Defence and Diplomatic Editor of The Independent, has been covering the Afghan conflict for more than 20 years. He is in Kabul now having spent the last week in Herat.

