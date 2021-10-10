Lebanon power grid working again after blackout hit country

Lebanon’s national grid is running again after a 24-hour shutdown, officials said.

The energy ministry said the central bank has approved $100m (£73m) in credit to import fuel to keep power stations running.

Authorities had expected the blackout to continue until at least Monday after the country’s two largest power stations closed on Saturday due to fuel shortages.

Dr Walid Fayyad, the energy minister, said the al Zahrani and Deir Ammar stations would be running at maximum capacity by Sunday afternoon.