Days before Libya vote, election chief tells poll workers to stand down

Few thought elections would happen amid rising tensions and concerns about powers of the next leader

Borzou Daragahi
International Correspondent
Tuesday 21 December 2021 16:04
Comments
<p>File Photo: A woman checks names to receive her electoral card inside a polling station in Tripoli, Libya, 8 November 2021</p>

File Photo: A woman checks names to receive her electoral card inside a polling station in Tripoli, Libya, 8 November 2021

(REUTERS)

The embattled commission charged with organising Libya’s election has ordered the disbanding of its local branches, all but guaranteeing that the crisis-hit country will not hold parliamentary and presidential polls scheduled for Friday.

Imad al-Sayeh, the head of Libya’s High National Election Commission (HNEC), issued a letter on Tuesday instructing electoral committees of the organisation’s local branches to disband.

Hadi al-Sagheer, head of parliament’s election committee, told Reuters that the vote would have to be delayed because there was no time to carry out preparatory steps.

Still, no formal announcement of an election postponement has been made by either the country’s de facto legislature or its executive branch, led by interim Prime Minister Hamid Dbeibah, leaving some confusion.

Libya was scheduled to hold United Nations-backed elections for a president and parliament on 24 December, but few believed the polls would come off as planned amid simmering hostilities between rival armed factions and opacity regarding the future powers of the country’s next elected leader.

Recommended

The oil-rich North African country of six million has suffered through more than a decade of war, deprivation and fragmented governance following the 2011 toppling of longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi at the hands of Nato-backed armed rebels.

Those militias and their hangers-on immediately began fighting each other for power and territory as waves of warfare convulsed the nation and international powers began dispatching weapons and personnel to their various allies.

World powers including the United Kingdom and the United States have been engaged in a UN-brokered process to stitch the country together back under one government.

Mr Sayeh ordered the electoral workers to remain on standby in case elections are rescheduled.

There have been several rounds of backroom talks over recent days between candidates, factions and foreign powers about delaying the vote and whether an interim government can meanwhile continue in power.

HNEC has yet to release a final list of candidates for office amid fears it could be targeted for approving controversial candidates such as warlord Khalifa Haftar, Gaddafi’s son Saif al-Islam, and Mr Dbeibeh, who reneged on a promise not to run for office.

Nearly 20 candidates had issued a joint statement demanding an answer on the elections, warning that the uncertainty over the vote was "undermining security and stability.”

Several analysts told The Independent last week that the chaos could lead to clashes, whether or not the elections actually took place.

Recommended

In Libya, the threat of violence is palpable. According to local news reports and witnesses, rival militias were roaming the capital, Tripoli, since early morning, cutting off streets and setting up checkpoints. Universities and schools had been closed and sent students home.

The channel later reported that the University of Tripoli had cancelled all lectures for the day and asked students to return home "due to the security conditions". There were also reports that schools had been closed with teachers asked to send students home.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in