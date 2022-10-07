For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mahsa Amini, whose death in the custody of Tehran’s morality police sparked global protests, did not die as a result of blows to the head and limbs but from multiple organ failure, an Iranian coroner has claimed.

The 22-year-old was detained in Iran’s capital on 13 September for “inappropriate attire” after being caught wearing her hijab too loosely, the regime has said.

Authorities claim she suffered a heart attack after being taken to a station to be “educated”, but her family deny that she had any heart problems and hold police responsible for her death.

Outrage over her death has lit the fuse for furious protests across Iran, in which more than 150 are feared to have been killed and thousands arrested, as demonstrators seized city centres and some women cut their hair in public in a direct challenge to the regime’s authority.

Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi insisted last month that Amini’s death would be “steadfastly” investigated and claimed to have “contacted her family at the very first opportunity”.

Now, a coroner’s report claims that her death was “not caused by blow to the head and limbs” but by multiple organ failure, according to Iran’s state-run news agency IRNA.

The report, which did not say whether she had suffered any injuries, said the 22-year-old report fell while in custody due to “underlying diseases”, adding: “Due to the ineffective cardio-respiratory resuscitation in the first critical minutes, she suffered severe hypoxia and as a result brain damage.”

More follows...