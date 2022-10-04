Iran’s supreme leader blames US and Israel for protests

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has blamed Israel and the United States for protests that broke out in the country following the death of Mahsa Amini.

Demonstrations have been ongoing in Iran for more than two weeks after the 22-year-old died after being held by the country's morality police for allegedly having a loose headscarf, or hijab. Police have denied mistreatment.

“These riots and this insecurity were a design by the US and the occupying, fake Zionist regime [Israel] and those who are paid by them, and some traitorous Iranians abroad helped them,” Khamenei said.

