Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Iran hijab row: Head of morality police reportedly suspended as 5 killed in protests for Mahsa Amini’s death

Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died after being arrested by Iran’s controversial morality police

Stuti Mishra
Tuesday 20 September 2022 08:50
Comments
<p>A demonstrator raises his arms and makes the victory sign during a protest for Mahsa Amini</p>

A demonstrator raises his arms and makes the victory sign during a protest for Mahsa Amini

(AFP/Getty)

Iran’s head of the controversial morality police has reportedly been suspended after five people were killed amid an intensified protest over the death of Mahsa Amini.

Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died after being arrested by the organisation in national capital Tehran for allegedly not wearing her head scarf well.

Police said she had a heart attack and fell on her own but her father has insisted she had no health problems. The family also alleged she sustained injuries while in custody of the morality police, hinting she was physically assaulted.

Morality police units enforce a dress code in the Islamic republic that demands women wear headscarves in public and bans tight clothing or those which show skin. Such rules have been in effect in Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution. The Guardian quoted Iranian news outlets as saying that Col Ahmed Mirzaei, the head of the moral security police of Greater Tehran, had been suspended from his role.

Amini’s death sparked renewed protests against the country’s strict hijab laws and the morality police that has arrested countless women for not following the Islamic dress code properly.

Recommended

Protesters came onto the streets once again on Monday with students in several universities holding demonstrations in Tehran and the city of Mashhad, according to various local media reports.

Hundreds of people reportedly chanted slogans against the morality police and some women took off their Hijab in defiance of the local laws.

Protests also erupted in the Kurdistan region where Amini hails from, leading to violence, including smashing car windows and torching rubbish bins, local media reported. Police reportedly used tear gas shells and baton charges to control crowds.

Security forces opened fire on protesters in the city of Saqez in the Kurdish region where two people died. Two others also died in Divandarreh city from “direct fire”, according to Hengaw, a human rights group that covers Iran’s Kurdistan region.

Dozens of people have been reported injured and a fifth person was killed in Dehgolan, also in the country’s Kurdish region.

Recommended

Amini’s death has also drawn international ire with France and the US demanding accountability from the Iranian government. A spokesperson for the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Amini’s “unacceptable” death was a “killing”.

Rights groups, including Amnesty, have demanded criminal investigation into “circumstances leading to the suspicious death” of Amini.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in