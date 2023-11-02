For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mother of a slain Iranian protester has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after she was arrested for demanding justice for her son on social media.

Mahsa Yazdani had been persistently seeking justice for her son Mohammad Javad Zahedi, 20, after he was allegedly killed by security forces during anti-regime protests in the northern city of Sari in September last year.

She was arrested in August this year as she expressed solidarity with families of those killed during a nationwide protest that swept Iran in 2022 after the death of Mahsa Amini.

Disclosing the details of her sentencing, Yazdani’s attorney Meysam Mousavi said she was given a five-year term for “blasphemy”, an additional five years of “incitement against national security”, two years for “insulting the Supreme Leader of Iran” and one more year for “spreading propaganda against the regime,” adding to a total of 13 years, with five years to be served without parole.

Her son Zahedi was allegedly wounded by security forces while protesting the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman after being arrested for violating Iran’s mandatory headscarf law. He died of his injuries after emergency services failed to treat him, reported Iran International.

Mitra Zahedi, the daughter of Yazdani, shared in an Instagram story asking: “What will happen to my three-year-old brother? Who is responsible for all this injustice?"

Iran’s Center for Human Rights also issued a statement denouncing her “disgraceful” sentencing.

“She and hundreds of mothers in Iran have been blocked from pursuing justice for their murdered loved ones, while themselves being persecuted for simply raising their voices,” said the rights group in an Instagram post.

“The blatant injustice in this case is a stark reminder of the urgent need for international attention and action to address human rights violations and support those who bravely seek justice in Iran.”

Human rights situation in Iran has also drawn concern from UN secretary general Antonio Guterres, who in a report said that seven men have been executed in Iran in relation to or for participating in nationwide protests, sparked by Amini’s death.

In all seven cases, information received by the UN human rights office “consistently indicated that the judicial proceedings did not fulfill the requirements for due process and a fair trial under international human rights law”, Mr Guterres said. “Access to adequate and timely legal representation was frequently denied, with reports of coerced confessions, which may have been obtained as a result of torture.”

The secretary-general cited information received by the UN rights agency that between 17 September 2022, and 8 February 2023, an estimated 20,000 individuals were arrested for participating in the protests.

“It is particularly concerning that most of the individuals arrested may have been children, given that the reported average age of those arrested was estimated to be 15 years, according to the deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” he said.

The government said “a minimum of” 22,000 people arrested during the protests were pardoned, but the secretary-general said it was difficult to verify the arrest and release numbers.

Mr Guterres expressed concern that a number of individuals who were pardoned then received summonses on new charges or were rearrested, including women activists, journalists and members of minority groups. He cited reported instances of disproportionate and excessive use of force against protesters, and beatings and sexual violence after they were put in detention, as well as psychological abuse.