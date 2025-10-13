Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This article first appeared on our partner site, Independent Arabia

The International Press Institute (IPI) and the International Media Support (IMS) announced on Thursday that Independent Arabia’s Gaza correspondent, the late Maryam Abu Daqqa, has been awarded the World Press Freedom Hero award in recognition of her courage and resilience in defending press freedom. Abu Daqqa was killed in an Israeli strike on a hospital in southern Gaza in August.

She was recognised alongside six other journalists from Georgia, the United States, Peru, Hong Kong, Ukraine and Ethiopia - all of whom carried out their journalistic work despite facing imprisonment, repression and attempts to silence their voices, according to the award announcement.

The statement from IPI and IMS mourned photojournalist Maryam Abu Daqqa, noting that she “put her life on the line over and over again to show the world through her photographs the ongoing atrocities in Gaza”.

It added “her killing – for which no one has been held accountable – also exemplifies the increasingly dangerous conditions for Gaza’s journalists, who face targeted attacks, displacement and starvation.”

open image in gallery Independent Arabia ’s Maryam Abu Daqqa has been posthumously awarded the World Press Freedom Hero award ( Independent Arabia )

Adhwan al-Ahmari, Independent Arabia’s editor-in-chief expressed his gratitude to IPI for dedicating the award to Maryam, saying: “Our colleague was known for her courage, integrity and dedication to her journalistic mission. She conveyed to the world an honest picture of civilian suffering and humanitarian conditions in one of the most difficult and dangerous environments.”

In a statement published on Independent Arabia, he added that Maryam “was the model of a free journalist who treats truth as a sacred trust and mission, and she paid the price for this noble profession with her life. Her message will remain alive in our work, and we will continue to report the truth and defend press freedom no matter the challenges.”

Julie Pace, executive editor of the Associated Press, said: “Maryam produced searing photos and video that captured the lives of Palestinians facing extraordinary challenges, including families displaced from homes and doctors treating wounded and malnourished children.

“We remain devastated by her death and continue to seek answers to ensure journalists are protected as they cover this war.”

In addition to Abu Daqqa, the award was also posthumously conferred on Viktoriia Roshchyna, a Ukrainian journalist who died in Russian custody on 19 September 2024. Both IPI and IMS have emphasised the urgent need to strengthen protections for journalists working in conflict zones.

This year’s awardees also include Mzia Amaghlobeli from Georgia, Martin Baron from the United States, Gustavo Gorriti from Peru, Jimmy Lai from Hong Kong and Tsefalem Waldyes from Ethiopia.

open image in gallery Maryam Abu Daqqa was killed on Monday, August 25, 2025, in an Israeli strike on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, Gaza ( The Independent )

The World Press Freedom Hero award is presented annually by the International Press Institute in partnership with the International Media Support, honouring journalists who demonstrate extraordinary commitment to press freedom.

The 2025 award ceremony will take place on 24 October at the University of Vienna, during the IPI World Congress and Media Innovation Festival.

Scott Griffen, executive director of IPI said: “As IPI marks its 75th year of defending press freedom, we are honoured to recognise seven journalists from around the globe who have made enormous contributions to advancing press freedom and defending our right to information at great personal cost, with some even making the ultimate sacrifice in pursuit of their work. This year’s awardees are exemplary of the current threats facing journalists worldwide as authoritarianism gains ground, impunity prevails, and new challenges to freedom of expression emerge.”

Since its launch in 2015, the International Press Institute has awarded the World Press Freedom Hero prize to more than 75 journalists worldwide, in partnership with IMS. Last year, the award was dedicated to Palestinian journalists covering the war in Gaza.

Reviewed by Tooba Khokhar and Celine Assaf