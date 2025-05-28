Hamas’s Gaza chief Mohammad Sinwar has been killed, Netanyahu claims
The brother of deceased Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was reportedly the target of an Israeli strike on a hospital in southern Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that Israel has killed Hamas’s Gaza chief Mohammad Sinwar.
Earlier this month, Mohammad Sinwar, a brother of deceased Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, was reportedly the target of an Israeli strike on a hospital in southern Gaza. On May 21, Mr Netanyahu said it was likely Sinwar had been killed.
Speaking to the Knesset on Wednesday, the Israeli prime minister stated: "We eliminated Mohammad Deif, (Ismail) Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammad Sinwar."
Mr Netanyahu added that Israel is moving "towards a complete defeat of Hamas" and is "taking control of food distribution" through a new aid system in Gaza managed by a US-backed group.
Hamas has yet to confirm Sinwar's death.
Sinwar was elevated to the top ranks of the Palestinian militant group last year after Israel killed his brother Yahya in combat.
Yahya Sinwar masterminded the October 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the war, now in its 20th month, and was later named the overall leader of the group after Israel killed his predecessor Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.
