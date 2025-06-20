Netanyahu: I understand the true cost of war - my own son had to postpone his wedding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Benjamin Netanyahu has sparked outrage after suggesting he understands the “personal cost” of Israel’s war with Iran - because his son had to postpone his wedding.

The Israeli prime minister made the remarks in a solemn address to TV cameras while standing in front of the ruins of a hospital in the southern city of Beersheba, hours after it was hit by Iranian missiles. Officials said at least 40 people were injured in the attack on Thursday.

“There are people who were killed, families who grieved loved ones, I really appreciate that,” Netanyahu said, comparing the attacks on Israel to the blitz in Britain during World War II.

“Each of us bears a personal cost, and my family has not been exempt. This is the second time that my son Avner has cancelled a wedding due to missile threats. It is a personal cost for his fiancee as well, and I must say that my dear wife is a hero, and she bears a personal cost.”

Israel and Iran have been exchanging missile attacks for a week after Netanyahu instructed the IDF to target Tehran’s nuclear sites and top military officials.

open image in gallery A view of burnt cars and a damaged building at an impact site following Iran's missile strike on Israel, in Be'er Sheva, Israel ( REUTERS )

The Israeli authorities say 24 Israeli civilians have so far been killed by Iran’s retaliatory strikes, with footage showing Iranian missiles slamming into residential areas. Meanwhile, Washington-based human rights activists estimate 639 people have been killed by Israeli strikes on Iran.

Netanyahu’s comments angered his political opponents and the relatives of Israeli hostages remaining in Gaza.

Anat Angrest, whose son Matan has been held hostage by Hamas since the militant group’s attack on Israel on 7 October 2023, said in a post on X that the personal cost of the war “didn’t go unnoticed” by her and her family.

“I have been in the hellish dungeons of Gaza for 622 days now,” she wrote. “I'm waiting for you, Prime Minister, to save him."

open image in gallery An explosion is seen during a missile attack in Tel Aviv ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Gilad Kariv, a Knesset member for the Democrats, described Netanyahu as a “narcissist”.

“I know many families who were not forced to postpone a wedding, but who will now never celebrate the weddings that were once meant to take place,” Kariv said.

Netanyahu, who is currently on trial in Israel for corruption and is wanted by the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges, has faced criticism for the ongoing war in Gaza and for being out of touch with everyday civilians.

Israeli opposition figures have criticised the prime minister for continuing his war in Gaza, which has killed more than 55,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry. A total of 53 hostages remain in captivity, of whom Israel believes 30 are dead.

Hamas killed around 1,200 people during their cross-border attacks on 7 October, 2023, and took 251 people hostage. Previous ceasefires have seen dozens of hostages released from captivity in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

open image in gallery A member of the Israeli security forces checks the destruction at site of an Iranian missile attack in a residential area in Beersheba in southern Israel ( AFP via Getty Images )

Netanyahu's government says Hamas must be eradicated, but after nearly two years of war, the militant organisation continues to fight in some areas of Gaza.

Peace talks between Hamas and Israel, meanwhile, have broken down.

Several anti-government organisations previously announced they were planning demonstrations in the area of the wedding of Netanyahu’s son, Avner.

Iron roadblocks and barbed wire fences had already been erected within a 100-metre radius of the venue, the upscale Ronit’s Farm event hall in Kibbutz Yakum, north of Tel Aviv, when the Netanyahu family announced last weekend that the wedding would be postponed.

Police had also announced that all airspace within a mile radius of the venue would be closed during the ceremony, except for police helicopters.