Watch: Smoke pours from Israeli hospital heavily damaged by Iran missile

A hospital in Israel has been extensively damaged by a direct hit from an Iranian missile, with at least 65 people being injured in the attack, according to emergency services.

Footage shows plumes of smoke coming out of Soroka Hospital in Beersheba on Thursday (19 June), following a wave of overnight attacks.

Iranian state media reported that the “main target” of the missile strike was a military facility in the same area.

Explosions were also heard in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, as the conflict enters its seventh day.