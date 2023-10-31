Netanyahu condemns video released by Hamas of Israeli hostages: ‘Cruel propaganda’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned as “cruel psychological propaganda” a purported video released by Hamas of hostages asking to be freed.

The video clip, which was released on Hamas’s social networks and widely covered by media outlets, showed three women seated on plastic chairs, with the one in the middle speaking to the camera. They were identified by Mr Netanyahu as Yelena Trupanov, Daniel Aloni, and Rimon Kirsht.

Mr Netanyahu ruled out a ceasefire in Gaza, saying “this is a time for war” and heaped praise over the rescue of another hostage by Israel’s military.

Only Ms Aloni could be seen speaking to the camera, addressing the Israeli prime minister directly. “We are getting punished for your political, national neglect. Nobody came. Nobody heard us,” she reportedly said in Hebrew.

“We are innocent citizens. Citizens who pay taxes to the state of Israel.... Let their citizens go, let their prisoners go. Free us. Free all of us. Let us return to our families now!” It is not clear under what circumstances the video was recorded or whether the hostages were under duress to deliver any specific message.

After the video was widely shared, Mr Netanyahu said it was “cruel psychological propaganda by Hamas-Isis” and sent a message to the women: “Our hearts are with you and the other captives.”

“We are hugging the families. We will do everything to return all the kidnapped and missing people home. I hug you,” he said.

The Israeli military on Monday said it had secured the release of a female soldier during a ground operation in Gaza. It said private Ori Megidish was back home safely with her family. She has since undergone medical checks and is “doing well”.

Mr Netanyahu said “Hamas will not do it (release the hostages it took during the 7 October attacks) unless they are under pressure”.

“We obviously greeted one hostage with open arms after yesterday’s successful action... but we’re committed to getting all the hostages back home. We think that this method stands a chance.”

He also reiterated that he won’t agree to a ceasefire.

“Just as the US would not agree to a ceasefire after the bombing of Pearl Harbour or after the terrorist attack of 9/11, Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities with Hamas after the horrific attacks of 7 October,” he said.

“Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism.

“The Bible says, ‘there is a time for peace and a time for war’,” he said. “This is a time for a war.”

More than 8,300 people have been killed in Gaza – 66 per cent of them women and children – and tens of thousands injured, the UN humanitarian office said, citing Gaza’s health ministry.

Mr Netanyahu said last week that recovering the hostages was an “integral” part of the military’s goal in Gaza. Hamas, an armed Islamist group that governs Gaza, has so far released four civilians among the 239 believed to be held, many in a deep network of tunnels.