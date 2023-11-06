Netanyahu suspends minister who suggested Israel ‘nuke Gaza’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suspended a minister who suggested dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza.

Heritage Minister Amihay Eliyahu, from a far-right party in the coalition government, was asked in an interview with Radio Kol Berama about a hypothetical nuclear option to which he replied: “That’s one way.”

His remark drew swift condemnation from around the Arab world, scandalised mainstream Israeli broadcasters and was deemed “objectionable” by a U.S. official.

On Sunday, Netanyahu’s office issued a statement saying that the minister concerned - Heritage Minister Amihay Eliyahu, from a far-right party in the coalition government - had been suspended from cabinet meetings “until further notice”.

“Eliyahu’s statements are not based in reality. Israel and the IDF (military) are operating in accordance with the highest standards of international law to avoid harming innocents. We will continue to do so until our victory,” Netanyahu’s office said.

Neither Eliyahu or his party leader are in the streamlined ministerial forum running the Gaza war. Neither would they have inside knowledge of Israel’s nuclear capabilities - which it does not publicly acknowledge - or authority to activate them.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the Middle East over the weekend (Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO)

Eliyahu said in a social media post: “It is clear to anyone who is sensible that the nuclear remark was metaphorical.”

But he added: “A strong and disproportionate response to terrorism is definitely required, which will clarify to the Nazis and their supporters that terrorism is not worthwhile.”

Some 9,500 Palestinians have been killed in the war, stirring widening international concern over Israel’s tactics.

The crisis prompted another troubleshooting visit to the Middle East by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the weekend.

“Obviously that was an objectionable statement and the prime minister made very clear that he (Eliyahu) wasn’t speaking on behalf of the government,” a senior U.S. State Department official said.

The League of Arab States said in a statement: “The racist statements of Israeli Minister Eliyahu are revealing. Not only does he admit that they possess a nuclear weapon, but he also confirms the reality of the Israelis’ abhorrent racist view towards the Palestinian people.”