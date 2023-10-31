For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Israeli soldier who was kidnapped by Hamas militants has been rescued during a "daring" raid in Gaza, with footage emerging of her emotional reunion with relatives.

Private Ori Megidish, who was taken hostage on 7 October, is the fifth captive who has walked free and the first to have been rescued by Israeli troops in the bombarded strip.

Footage after her release shows Ms Megidish embracing her grandmother after three weeks in captivity, as confetti is thrown over her.

A spokesman for the Israeli military said the 19-year-old was rescued in a “daring” raid overnight on Sunday.

“The soldier was medically examined, her condition is good and she met with her family,” the IDF said in a statement.

“The IDF and Shin Bet will continue to make every effort to bring about the release of the abductees.”

Israeli soldier Ori Megidish, in an image released by the Israel Security Agency (via REUTERS)

Her rescue was secured during a ground operation, with little information known about her location in Gaza and if fighting was involved in ending her captivity.

Speaking during a press conference, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that ground action in Gaza creates the “possibility” of rescuing hostages.

He said Ms Megidish was greeted with “open arms” and stressed that the IDF was “committed” to bringing the remaining hostages to safety.

Israeli president Isaac Herzog added: “I was moved to see the soldier Ori Megidish return home to her loving family after a daring operation by the IDF and Shin Bet.

“Our security forces operate around the clock in Gaza, in the north, in Judea and Samaria, and everywhere, on land, in the air, and at sea.”

It is believed an estimated 239 people are currently being held in Gaza, including 33 children.

“Hamas will simply not do it without pressure, and this creates pressure. We are committed to getting all the hostages back home, and we think this method stands a chance,” Mr Netanyahu told reporters.

Her rescue comes shortly after Hamas released a video claiming to be three female hostages, who appeared to criticise Mr Netanyahu and ask to be exchanged with Palestinian prisoners.

It is believed the three women, who have been named as Danielle Aloni, Rimon Kirsht and Elena Trupanov, were filmed under duress.

Benjamin Netanyahu said she had been welcomed home with ‘open arms’

The 76-second clip showed them seated together with no visible signs of injury, calling on Mr Netanyahu for a ceasefire. “We are innocent citizens. Citizens who pay taxes to the state of Israel. You want to kill us all. You want to kill us all using the IDF.”

The video was labelled “cruel psychological propaganda” by Mr Netanyahu on X (formerly Twitter).

Over the weekend, Israel launched a massive military operation in Gaza, with the aim of destroying Hamas. Israeli forces are stationed on both sides of Gaza City, with hundreds of thousands of civilians warned to evacuate to the southern region of the besieged enclave.

The Hamas-run health ministry says at least 8,000 Palestinians have been killed, including over 3,000 children.

The ground invasion of the Gaza Strip comes after Hamas terrorists launched an unprecedented incursion into Israel, killing more than 1,400 people and taking over 200 people hostage.