Watch live: Displaced Palestinians continue fleeing northern Gaza to the south

Watch live from Gaza as displaced Palestinians continue fleeing from the north to the south.

Thousands of people are fleeing northern Gaza as Israel’s military pushed deeper into dense urban neighbourhoods in its battle with Hamas militants.

Officials in the besieged enclave said the Palestinian death toll has surpassed 11,000.

The search for safety in Gaza is growing more desperate as combat intensifies, with residents who escaped to the south and Palestinian health officials reporting strikes in and around Gaza City’s main hospital overnight.

Israel claimed at least one was the result of a misfired Palestinian rocket.

Calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict continued on Saturday (11 November) as a large pro-Palestine march took place in London.

Scores of counter-protesters were arrested in the capital as hundreds of thousands of people took part in the biggest UK rally since the conflict began on 7 October.

Police said there were 300,000 people on the march but organisers said the latest estimate was “more than 800,000”.