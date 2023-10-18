Patients operated on without anaesthetic in Gaza as WHO runs out of medicine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Patients are being operated on without anaesthetic in Gaza because supplies are so low, the World Health Organisation has warned, as it announced its own warehouse of medicine in the strip is now completely empty.

Doctors are having to make “impossible choices” as medicines are disappearing amid a total siege imposed by Israel as attempts to open a humanitarian corridor with Egypt have yet to be put in place.

The blockade, combined with the continued Israeli bombings of the 42-km long enclave, has triggered “critical shortages” of items including morphine, saline solution and surgical supplies, which will run out “in days”.

Local and general anaesthetics across the strip are “on the brink of running out completely”, while blood banks only have two weeks of supply left, according to WHO officials.

Medicines for blood pressure, diabetes, seizure medications, dialysis solution and heart disease are also critically low.

“My mother-in-law keeps fainting. We can’t find her cancer treatment,” Sameh, a 36-year-old photographer in Gaza, told The Independent. “Yesterday she fainted at the bakery while waiting for bread. I don’t know what to do.”

The blockade, combined with the continual Israeli bombings, has triggered “critical shortages” of morphine, saline solution to clean wounds to trauma and surgical supplies, which will run out “in days” (Mohamed Al-Masri )

The warnings of failing supplies come amid concerns for those wounded in a deadly strike on a hospital in northern Gaza on Tuesday night, which is thought to have killed hundreds of people including displaced children.

Gaza’s health ministry said medics were forced to perform surgery on the injured on the ground. The Independent was sent videos showing paramedics tending to the wounded in pools of blood on the floor.

Mohamed Ghanem, an emergency doctor at Gaza’s largest hospital al-Shifaa, said: “There was no operation room any more because of the mass casualties. The doctors tried to do surgeries in the corridors of the hospital without any anaesthesia.”

Dr Richard Peeperkorn, a WHO’s representative, said: “We have no supplies or equipment left in its Gaza warehouse. Hospitals are relying on their last reserves of supplies, health workers are having to make impossible choices to ration what little they have left in supplies, including operating without anaesthetics.

Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment are treated in a hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza (Copyright 2023, The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

“The health system is on its knees and collapse is imminent unless aid is allowed in.

“I plead for water, food, fuel and medical supplies to be allowed into Gaza. The time to ring the alarm bells has run out. Gaza is crumbling right before our eyes.”

The WHO team in Gaza handed over anaesthesia medication procured from the local market but only enough to support 50 operations requiring general anesthesia.

“This does not even scratch the surface of what is needed,” Dr Peeperkorn added.

He said WHO trucks packed with supplies have been waiting at the Egyptian border with Gaza for five days but have not have been able to cross as no aid corridor between Egypt and Israel has been agreed.

There have been repeated reports of Israeli bombing the border area. “Supplies are just sitting there. Unable to enter. And people dying inside that can be saved,” he added.

Ahead of an anticipated ground incursion, the Israeli military ordered an evacuation of all civilians - including hospitals - in the north of Gaza to the south.

On Tuesday night in Gaza City, a strike hit Anglican-run al-Ahli hospital, which was sheltering hundreds of displaced people (AP)

The WHO said this would be impossible for the wounded to move, and the order may constitute the war crime of forcible transfer. It has documented 57 attacks on health care facilities which have resulted in the deaths of 16 health care workers.

The UN has warned that clear water has run out across the strip, which is home to more than two million people, half of them chidlren.

Fuel for generators powering hospitals will run out in days and food stocks are diminishing prompting fears civilians will die from thirst, water-borne diseases, hunger as well as the bombing.

On Tuesday night in Gaza City, a strike hit Anglican-run al-Ahli hospital, which was sheltering hundreds of displaced people. Gaza’s health ministry blamed Israel for the attack, saying over 470 people had been killed.

The Israeli military has vehemently refused the allegations, and has instead blamed a failed Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket launch. Israeli officials said the death toll had been inflated.