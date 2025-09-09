Israel has carried out an airstrike on Hamas leaders in Qatar, the Israeli military has said.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said they had targeted Hamas officials, shortly after the militant group admitted being behind a gun attack in Jerusalem that killed six people.
Black smoke rose over the skyline of Qatar’s capital, Doha, as authorities there acknowledged the strike.
Hamas' exiled leadership has long been based in Qatar, which has served as a mediator in talks between Hamas and Israel, even before the latest war in the Gaza Strip.
A strike on its leadership could further complicate negotiations over a ceasefire and the release of hostages taken in Hamas' 7 October 2023 attack.
On Tuesday, panic spread across Gaza City after residents were ordered to leave. Israel warned it was about to obliterate the area to wipe out Hamas.
US president Donald Trump gave the green light for the Israeli strike in Qatar, according to Israel’s Channel 12. He has not publicly commented.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said: “Today’s action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation. Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility.”
US citizens given shelter in place warning
The US Embassy in Qatar has issued a warning for its citizens currently in Doha, following the missile strike.
“We have seen reports of missile strikes occurring in Doha,” the statement on X read.
“The U.S. Embassy has instituted a shelter-in-place order for their facilities.
“U.S. citizens are advised to shelter-in-place and monitor @USEmbassyDoha social media for updates.”
Qatar condemns 'cowardly Israeli attack'
Qatar has condemned what it described as a “cowardly Israeli attack” after multiple explosions were heard in the capital Doha.
The attack targeted residential buildings housing several political leaders of the Hamas group, said Majed Al Ansari, spokesperson for Qatar’s foreign ministry.
“ This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar,” he said in a statement posted on X.
