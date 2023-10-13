Reuters journalist killed after Israeli air strike at Lebanon border

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Israeli shell landed in a gathering of journalists covering clashes on the border in south Lebanon, killing a Reuters videographer and leaving six other journalists injured.

Issam Abdallah was killed on Friday while working in southern Lebanon, as part of a Reuters crew providing a live video signal.

An Associated Press photographer at the scene saw the body of the videographer and the six who were wounded, some of whom were rushed to hospitals in ambulances. Images from the scene showed a charred car.

Issam Abdallah was killed on Friday after an Israeli shell hit while he was working in southern Lebanon (REUTERS)

“We are deeply saddened to tell you that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed,” the Reuters news agency said in a statement.

Reuters said that two of its journalists, Thaer Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh, were wounded in the shelling in the border area.

Qatar’s Al-Jazeera TV, said two of its employees, Elie Brakhya and reporter Carmen Joukhadar, also were among the wounded.

Issam was working on a live video signal when he was hit (REUTERS)

“We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam‘s family and colleagues,” Reuters said.

“Our deepest condolences go out to those affected, and our thoughts are with their families at this terrible time.”

Issam was described as the ‘best, funniest and smartest’ by his colleagues (REUTERS)

The shelling occurred during an exchange of fire along the Lebanon-Israel border between Israeli troops and members of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.

Heartbroken colleagues paid tribute to Issam online.

Mai Shams El-Din, a fellow Reuters journalist, posted: “Issam was the best, the funniest and the smartest. I’m in utter shock. Journalism is not a crime and targeting journalists and witnesses of history is hideous. RIP brother!”

Nadine Awadalla, also a Reuters journalist, wrote: “I feel sick. There are no words. We were texting the other day. Issam was one of the kindest and funniest people I’ve ever worked with. He was always all in, poured his heart into his work. Saying rest in peace feels hollow, but I hope he does rest in peace and power.”

The Independent’s chief international correspondent Bel Trew described the news as “horrific”. In a tweet, she added: “They were wearing press jackets, clearly identified as journalists. No fighting around them. They were at a live position doing their job.”

The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing sporadic acts of violence since Saturday’s attack by the militant Palestinian group Hamas on southern Israel.

Journalists from around the world have been coming to Lebanon out of concern that war might break out between Hezbollah and Israel.

Additional reporting by agencies