For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

An Iranian filmmaker, Reza Dormishian, has been barred by authorities from travelling to India where a film he produced was being premiered in a film festival’s main competition.

Mr Dormishian, 41, was not granted permission by the Iranian authorities to travel to the International Film Festival of India [IFFI] in Goa where “A Minor” — directed by Dariush Mehrjui — was screened on Thursday and Friday last week.

He is the latest member of Iran’s film community that has been sanctioned by the regime for expressing anti-government views and for supporting the massive ongoing anti-regime protests in the country.

A source close to the filmmaker was quoted as saying by Variety that his passport was confiscated as soon as Mr Dormishian arrived at the airport.

“He was referred to the court of law for prosecution,” the source added. However, it remains unclear whether the filmmaker was arrested or what charges were levied on him.

Iranian regime’s refusal to grant permission to Mr Dormishian is being viewed as a repercussion of his anti-government stand. The sources close to the filmmaker said: “Throughout the nationwide protests in Iran, Dormishian shared various posts on his Instagram account to show support for the significant developments.”

The Hollywood Reporter said Mr Dormishian has been especially vocal in his criticism of the government’s crackdown on filmmakers, expressing solidarity with imprisoned directors Jafar Panahi and Mohammad Rasoulof.

Iran is currently embroiled in massive protests against the regime, which were sparked after a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, died in police custody in September.

This isn’t the first time the Iran regime has cracked down on filmmakers in the country. Mohammad Rosoulof and Mostafa Al-Ahmad were arrested in July for posting a statement on social media in the wake of a violent government arrest. A few days later, Jafar Panahi, known globally for works such as “Offside” and “Taxi,” was also arrested after inquiring about his imprisoned peers.

It was reported that, since then, at least three other filmmakers — Mani Haghighi, Farnaz Jurabchian and Mohammadreza Jurabchian — have been barred from exiting Iran.

“A Minor” premiered at IFFI without Mr Dormishian’s presence. The movie tells the story of a woman who is torn between the views of her free-thinking daughter, who wants to study music, and her conservative husband.

Mr Dormishian is a prolific screenwriter, director and producer and has exhibited works at many of the world’s major film festivals, with credits including “Hatred”, “I’m Not Angry!” and “No Choice”.