Saudi Arabia executes 17 people by sword in 12 days after two-year hiatus

Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days under Mohammed bin Salman’s regime, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.

The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.

These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally to 144, the official said.

Of these, seven people were executed in Kuwait on Wednesday last week, according to a statement by Ms Throssell, citing the authorities.

“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man and a man from Syria,” the statement read.

It added that these were the first set of executions carried out in Kuwait since 2017 and are “a deeply regrettable step backwards by the Kuwaiti authorities”.

The spate of executions in the Islamic kingdom comes after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic which halted capital punishments in other countries as well.

Saudi Arabia carries out most of its executions by beheading the convicts with a sword.

At 144, the total beheadings in 2022 have breached the cumulative tally of such punishments carried out in 2020 and 2021 combined which are reportedly less than 140.

Of these, 81 people were killed in a mass execution by the authorities in March this year on the charges of killings and for belonging to the militant groups — marking the largest such exercise by the Islamic country in its modern history.

Even though the Prince Mohammed has attempted to liberalise life in the country by opening movie theatres, extending the long overdue driving rights to women and defanging the country’s once-feared religious police, the total executions carried out every year have continued to soar with a notable decrease in 2020 when 27 people were executed.

The US intelligence agencies have blamed the crown prince for ordering the killing and dismembering of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi who was a fierce critic of the kingdom’s rule.

Prince Mohammed had said that executions are only going to be reserved for those found guilty of murder or manslaughter being subject to capital punishment.

A “high percentage” of executions had been halted through the payment of so-called “blood money” settlements to grieving families, he had told The Atlantic.

“Well about the death penalty, we got rid of all of it, except for one category, and this one is written in the Quran, and we cannot do anything about it, even if we wished to do something, because it is clear teaching in the Quran,” he told the magazine.

“If someone killed someone, another person, the family of that person has the right, after going to the court, to apply capital punishment, unless they forgive him. Or if someone threatens the life of many people, that means he has to be punished by the death penalty,” he said, according to a transcript later published by the Saudi-owned satellite news channel Al-Arabiya.

He added: “Regardless if I like it or not, I don’t have the power to change it.”

This comes just days after the Joe Biden administration declared that the office held by the Saudi crown prince should protect him from legal actions for his alleged role in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in a U-turn from his previous trail of denunciations.

The administration insisted that Prince Mohammed’s high position should provide him immunity from the lawsuit filed by the slain Washington Post columnist’s wife and the rights group – Democracy for the Arab World Now (Dawn).