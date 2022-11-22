Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

ITV has apologised after Saudi Arabia’s national anthem was interrupted before their Group C World Cup match against Argentina.

After Lionel Messi and the Albiceleste’s anthem, it was the turn of Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

But pictures soon cut away, with several interruptions as Herve Renard’s players sang the anthem.

ITV’s commentator Sam Matterface then made a swift apology.

“Welcome back here to the Lusail Stadium, north of Doha. We want to apologise for the brief loss of pictures during the Saudi national anthem,” said the lead commentator.

After the broadcast cut out, fans quickly took to Twitter to complain, with others experiencing issues with ITV Hub on their streaming devices.

The pre-match anthems were soon followed by a poor start for Renard’s team, with Paris Saint-Germain superstar Messi enjoying a perfect introduction to his fifth tournament as he pursues the one trophy that has escaped him.

A VAR check for a penalty gifted Messi the chance to break the deadlock and the 37-year-old calmly dispatched the spot kick.

Mohammed Al Owais was sent the wrong way, sparking wild celebrations from Argentina supporters.

Graeme Souness took time in the pre-match discussion to criticise Newcastle United's Saudi Arabian owners, insisting the Gulf state should be “nowhere near” the Premier League club.

"Football is such a vehicle for good and bad,” he said. “You know, the sportswashing that's going on in our own country. Newcastle... there's no way the Saudis should have Newcastle United. They shouldn't be anywhere near it.

“But it's not an ideal world that we're operating in. The Saudis have invested in our country for decades. Football now has such a profile that the Saudis see, the people of Abu Dhabi see it, and the Americans see it. It's a chance to improve whatever brand they're involved in."