I drove across Saudi Arabia as a solo woman – and what I discovered may surprise you

Faced with long stretches of desert and camel-lined roads – and with some apprehension in a country where women have only been allowed to drive for seven years – Alice Morrison finds both challenges and joyful experiences on an Arabian adventure

Sunday 09 June 2024 06:00
Comments
Camel crossing: on a 3000-km round trip, our adventurer got a good experience driving in Saudi
Camel crossing: on a 3000-km round trip, our adventurer got a good experience driving in Saudi (Alice Morrison)

Why?” asked my puzzled friend when I told him I was planning to drive solo around Saudi Arabia. “Because I can – at last,” is the short answer. My fascination with Arabia began when my Dad gave me the book Arabian Sands about Wilfred Thesiger’s heroic crossing of the Empty Quarter.

I went on to study Arabic and travel all over the region, but Saudi always felt closed. Now, you can get a tourist visa online in a matter of minutes and women won the right to drive in 2018. It was time.

Anas at the budget rent-a-car raised an eyebrow when I showed him my route. “‘You’ll be needing the unlimited mileage for this one.’” I shared that I was very nervous about Saudi driving – which had terrified me on my Uber rides.

