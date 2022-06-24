Israeli security forces fired bullets that killed Shireen Abu Akleh, UN says
Israeli security forces fired the bullets that killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May, a UN report has found.
Abu Akleh, an Al Jazeera correspondent, was shot dead on 11 May while covering a raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin. Another journalist working for the publication Al-Quds, was also shot and wounded in the incident.
“We find that the shots that killed Abu Akleh came from Israeli security forces,” UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva.
“It is deeply disturbing that Israeli authorities have not conducted a criminal investigation.
“We at the UN Human Rights Office have concluded our independent monitoring into the incident.
“The shots that killed Abu Akleh and injured her colleague Ali Sammoudi came from Israeli security forces and not from indiscriminate firing by armed Palestinians, as initially claimed by Israeli authorities,” she said.
Israeli and Palestinians officials have exchanged recriminations over the incident, which has heightened tensions. Israel has denied that any of its soldiers “targeted a journalist.”
An earlier investigation by Palestinian authorities concluded that Israeli forces deliberately shot and killed the experienced reporter.
More follows
