Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man dies after sinkhole opens under swimming pool in Israel

It took rescue workers over four hours to reach the victim

Thomas Kingsley
Friday 22 July 2022 17:06
Comments
<p>Rescue officers work on the sink hole</p>

Rescue officers work on the sink hole

(Israel Fire and Rescue Service)

A man was pulled to his death after a sinkhole opened up under a swimming pool he was in.

The incident happened at a villa that was hosting a company party in the central town of Karmi Yosef, 25 miles (40km) south-east of Tel Aviv.

The victim has been identified as a 32-year-old employee of the company, Klil Kimhi. Another man aged 34 narrowly escaped and needed treatment from paramedics at the scene for injuries to his lower body.

Footage from the scene shows swimmers – who were attending a private work party – clinging to the sides of the pool as the sinkhole swallowed everything including inflatables.

Media reports say Klil Kimhi, fell into the hole, which was 43ft (13 metres) deep and it took rescue teams four hours to reach him.

Recommended

It took rescue workers four hours to retrieve the victim from the sink hole

(Israel Fire and Rescue Service)

A couple in their 60s who own the property appeared in court after being arrested on suspicion of causing death by negligence.

A woman who saw the hole start to appear tried to get her friends to leave the pool before the victims begun sinking in.

She told Ynet news site: “Seconds later, the ground just dropped… I watched two people just disappear.”

One of the partygoers told Israel's Channel 12 News that there were about 50 people at the gathering, while another said there were only about six people in the pool when the sink hole opened, Israel media reported.

“The water level suddenly started receding and a hole opened up, creating a vortex that swept two people inside,” the unnamed woman told Channel 12 News.

The Times of Israel quoted local media as saying the homeowner had built the pool without planning permission at the site, which had known infrastructure problems.

Recommended

Paramedic Uri Damari told The Jerusalem Post: “When I got to the scene I saw a pit that had opened at the bottom of the empty pool.

“People who were at the site told me that the pit opened suddenly and within a few seconds all the water of the pool was pulled in.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in