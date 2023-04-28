Watch live: Palestinian evacuees arrive in Gaza from Sudan

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Palestinian evacuees from Sudan arrive in Gaza on Friday, 28 April.

People are arriving at the Rafah Border Crossing, located on the Gaza–Egypt border, after fleeing the conflict.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from Sudan in recent days after intense fighting erupted.

The conflict has erupted over tensions stemming from a transition from military to civilian rule after a 2021 coup.

According to Sudanese and international NGOs, at least 420 people have died in the fighting, including 264 civilians, but the true total could be higher.

A Palestinian medic, who has survived numerous wars growing up in the Gaza Strip, was evacuated on Tuesday.

Khamis Jouda told Reuters he had experienced nothing like the violence he saw in Khartoum this month.

“It looked ugly and it doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. We pray for Sudan,” he said.

