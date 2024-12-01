Aleppo attack: The forgotten war in Syria has finally grabbed the world’s attention

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

For years, the world forgot about Syria.

Many believed it was lost in an unsolvable abyss following the collapse of the 2011 revolution into a bloody civil war—made increasingly complex by the intervention of a mess of international actors.

Most assumed that the immovable regime of Bashar al-Assad had won, and that nothing would ever change. Few could even tell you if the war was still ongoing, let alone what stage it was at.

That changed just a few days ago when the success of a shock offensive by a hodgepodge of anti-Assad forces took everyone—including the insurgents themselves—by surprise.

Regime forces appeared to dissolve as tens of thousands of fighters stormed Syria’s second city, Aleppo, and then continued their advance southward towards Hama.

This appears to have triggered uprisings and offensives from multiple factions across the country, with clashes reported in the north, south, east, and west.

open image in gallery Armed groups capture most of Aleppo city center in Syria ( Anadolu via Getty Images )

Assad hurried back to Damascus from Moscow and spent hours frantically calling Middle Eastern governments that had normalised relations with him last year, according to Charles Lister, director of the Syria programme at the Middle East Institute.

The embattled autocrat reportedly demanded their support in “countering terrorism”, the analyst wrote on X.

Whether anyone will come to his rescue remains to be seen. But for the first time in years, the paper tiger of Assad’s regime—corrupt, broken, and deeply indebted to its backers, Russia and Iran—was exposed.

The offensive was launched by coalition of over a dozen factions based in the Turkish-controlled north-western province of Idlib. It was spearheaded by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an Islamist group once aligned with al-Qaeda that over the years, worked hard to distance itself from its shadowy jihadi past.

Syrian journalists on the ground told me this coalition has regained control of Aleppo, the military and civilian airport and the once-revolutionary towns along the road to Hama, another major city south of Aleppo.

Internally displaced people who were forced to flee this area during the regime’s takeover five years ago have returned for the first time.

Further east, there were reports Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) (led by their Arab factions) which nominally control the north-east of the country, were looking to exploit the situation prepping an offensive against regime forces in Raqqa and Deir Ezzor.

In the south, inspired by the opposition’s swift gains in the north, former opposition figures who had “reconciled” with the regime are also rising up.

open image in gallery Syria ( Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Lister said that these former rebels had taken towns in rural Homs from the regime and are now threatening to march on the provincial capital. Similar clashes have erupted around the capital, Damascus, and in the southern province of Daraa—once the cradle of the revolution.

There, former opposition factions were also reportedly fighting regime forces in six towns, with regime soldiers abandoning their positions.

“Syria’s crisis was dismissed as over, frozen, or otherwise irrelevant by so many in recent years,” Lister wrote on X, social media network. “Those of us warning of how fragile the situation was and how weak Assad’s regime was becoming were dismissed as alarmist. Truth prevails. Eventually.”

In Aleppo province, one journalist, Omar al-Bam, who for years has been internally displaced in Idlib, spoke to The Independent about returning to his family home in Maarat al-Numan outside Aleppo for the first time in five years.

He said there were “no words” to describe how he felt. “In Aleppo, everyone was shocked; we didn’t think it would take just three days to overcome the regime.”

But the seeds of this crisis have been steadily growing for some time.

Assad has been diminishing his internal support for years because he hasn’t changed the way he rules and because of a lack of peace dividends even after normalisation with neighbouring countries, explains Emma Beals, a non-resident fellow at the MEI.

open image in gallery People check the damage at the scene of a Syrian regime airforce strike that targeted a neighbourhood in Syria's rebel-held northern city of Idlib ( Muhammad Haj Kadour/AFP via Getty Images )

“They continued to operate as an extractive, corrupt regime, running illicit economies and squirrelling most of their wealth out of the country. There’s a huge economic crisis, and the troops have poor morale and minimal support,” she told me.

This is compounded by extraordinary circumstances for Assad’s main backers.

Russia is bogged down in an increasingly costly war in Ukraine. The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has suffered devastating losses in its recent conflict with Israel, which killed its top commanders, including chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Iran and its other proxies are also on the back foot due to the war in Gaza and the remote conflict with Israel. Both have had to moderate their involvement in Syria to avoid extensive Israeli strikes.

“I don’t see any external actor with the bandwidth to support Assad in retaking all this territory,” Beals added. “I think all actors are probably recalibrating.”

Most Syrian civilians meanwhile I’ve spoken to are conflicted about how they feel. There’s excitement about change, the potential for the return of internally displaced people to their homes, the release of political prisoners from jail - a future not under the punishing yoke of an autocrat regime.

But there’s also alarm about HTS’s jihadi past, the destabilising nature of such a large-scale takeover, and the potential for war between Turkish-backed groups and Kurdish-led forces as well as other factions.

Many are terrified Russia will intervene with full force. Syria has a history of regime forces using chemical weapons. But one thing is certain. Syria, and the plight of its tortured population—so forgotten, so abandoned by the world—can no longer be ignored.