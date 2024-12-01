Armed men seen at Aleppo airport after rebels take control of Syrian city

Armed men were filmed at Aleppo airport on Saturday, 30 November, as Syrian rebels reached the heart of the city.

It came after groups opposed to president Bashar al-Assad reached the heart of Aleppo, after a surprise sweep through government-held towns.

Reuters-confirmed footage showed the men at Aleppo airport — the date when the video was filmed could not be independently verified, but the Syrian army confirmed rebels entered Aleppo and authorities closed the airport.

The affiliation of people seen in the video has not been independently verified.

The Syrian army command said insurgents had entered large parts of Aleppo, which had been under state control since Russia and Iran-backed government forces drove rebels out in 2016.