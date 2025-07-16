Israel targets Syrian capital after days of sectarian fighting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Loud explosions were heard in Syria’s capital Damascus after Israel attacked the city following days of sectarian conflict in the south of the country.

The Israeli military said it had attacked Syria’s military headquarters as it “continued to monitor the regime's actions against Druze civilians” in Sweida, southern Syria.

It comes after at least 200 people have been killed in fighting between Druze militias and Bedouin tribes since Sunday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Druze religious sect began as a 10th-century offshoot of Ismailism, a branch of Shiite Islam, and is deeply suspicious of interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa's government.

An Israeli military spokesperson said: “The IDF struck the entrance of the Syrian regime's military headquarters in the area of Damascus in Syria.

open image in gallery Smoke billows after clashes between Syrian government forces and Druze militias in southern Syria ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“The IDF continues to monitor developments and the regime's actions against Druze civilians in southern Syrian The IDF is striking in the area and remains prepared for various scenarios.”

Israel has launched a series of airstrikes on convoys of government forces since the clashes erupted last week, saying that it is acting to protect the Druze.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he is committed to preventing harm to the Druze in Syria because of their deep ties to those living in Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Syria's foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that Israel holds full responsibility for the latest attacks on southern Syria and the consequences.

Tensions between forces loyal to the government and Druze fighters have continued since Sunni rebels led a lightning assault to topple Mr Assad in early December.

The violence highlights President Ahmed al-Sharaa's struggle to maintain control, as many minorities continue to distrust his Islamist-led government.

Distrust was heightened after Syrian troops and allied militia were accused of massacring hundreds of Alawites in March.

While the transitional government promised to include religious minorities, only one Druze minister was appointed in the new cabinet – minister of agriculture Amjad Badr.