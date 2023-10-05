Drone attack on Syrian military academy kills at least 100

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A weaponised drone attack on a military academy in Syria has killed at least 100 people in one of the bloodiest-ever bombings on an army installation in the country.

Civilians - including children - and military personnel were killed in strikes on an academy in the central province of Homs, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitoring group, said.

Drones carrying explosives targeted a graduation ceremonty attended by cadet’s families. Initial reports said that 240 were wounded

Syria’s defence ministry said the bombings had been carried out by “terrorist groups” backed by known “international forces”.

The statement did not specify an organisation and no group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Syria’s defense and foreign ministries vowed in written statements to respond "with full force" to the attack with heavy bombing attacks on the opposition-held zone of Idlib.

Syria’s defence minister attended the graduation ceremony but left minutes before the attack, according to a Syrian security source and a security source in the regional alliance backing the Damascus government against opposition groups.

"After the ceremony, people went down to the courtyard and the explosives hit.

A man is treated for his injuries after attack (SANA/AFP via Getty Images)

“We don’t know where it came from, and corpses littered the ground," said a Syrian man who had helped set up decorations at the academy for the occasion.

Footage shared with Reuters through the messaging app WhatsApp showed people - some in fatigues and others in civilian clothes - lying in pools of blood in a large courtyard.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that more than 100 people were killed and 125 injured. The source in the alliance backing Syria’s government said the toll was around 100.

Syria’s conflict began with protests against President Bashar al-Assad in 2011 but spiralled into an all-out war that has left hundreds of thousands dead and millions displaced.

The Syrian army has been gutted by the fighting, and relied heavily on military support from Russia and Iran as well as Tehran-backed fighters from Lebanon, Iraq and other countries.

Assad regained most of the country, but a swathe in the north bordering Turkey is still held by armed opposition groups, including hardline jihadist fighters.