Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has suggested a ceasefire to release hostages that remain in Gaza could happen “very soon”, after he issued a “last warning” to Hamas to accept his terms to end the war.

Trump said his administration was working on a solution “that may be very good”, without giving further details.

“You’ll be hearing about it pretty soon. We’re trying to get it ended, get the hostages back,” he told reporters on Sunday evening.

His remarks followed a post on his Truth Social app in which he said Israel has accepted his terms to end the war in Gaza, which has now entered its 23rd month.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump talks to the press in Washington ( Reuters )

“It is time for Hamas to accept as well,” he wrote. “I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one.”

He does not specify what those terms are, but Israel’s Channel 12 news reported on Saturday that his new proposal would see the release of all the remaining 48 hostages on the first day of a ceasefire in exchange for thousands of Palestinians being held in Israeli detention.

Israel will halt its military operation to capture Gaza City in the north of the enclave, and negotiations will begin to end the war, according to the Channel 12 report.

Hamas responded that it had received “some ideas from the American side” and was ready to return to the negotiating table.

“Hamas welcomes any initiative that helps in the efforts to stop the aggression against our people,” the group said in a statement on Sunday.

open image in gallery Palestinians at the site of the collapsed Sussi Tower in Gaza City which destroyed by Israeli bombardment on Saturday ( AFP via Getty Images )

“We affirm our immediate readiness to sit at the negotiation table to discuss the release of all prisoners in exchange for a clear declaration to end the war, the full withdrawal from Gaza, and the formation of a committee to manage Gaza from Palestinian independents, who will immediately begin their work.”

Israel has not publicly commented on Trump’s new proposal, but Israeli media have reported the Israeli government was “seriously considering” the proposal.

It comes as the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) intensified its bombings and operations around Gaza City, which it has vowed to capture in a bid to defeat Hamas. The Israeli military levelled a second high-rise tower in as many days on Saturday, which it said was being used by Hamas, a claim denied by the group. AP news agency reported that the tower housed hundreds of displaced Palestinians, who were given just 20 minutes to evacuate the 15-storey building before warplanes descended on the area.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently resisted phased deals and has demanded the release of all hostages in one go. He has insisted that full military victory over Hamas will bring hostages home.

Hamas accepted a proposal on 18 August which sets out a 60-day truce, but Israel has not yet responded.

Trump has previously issued similar warnings to Hamas and has repeatedly claimed the war would end soon. On 25 August, he said he thought the war would come to a “conclusive ending” within three weeks.