Trump says he expects ‘conclusive ending’ to Gaza war within two to three weeks

Donald Trump has suggested Israel's war on Gaza could have a “conclusive ending” in weeks as outrage grew over the latest killing of journalists and rescue workers in the besieged Palestinian territory.

At least five journalists were among 20 people killed in Israeli airstrikes on one of Gaza’s key hospitals on Monday, triggering global condemnation.

When asked about the strike, the US president initially said he wasn’t aware of it before offering: "I'm not happy about it. I don't want to see it."

open image in gallery The journalists killed in Israeli strikes on Nasser hospital in the south of the Gaza Strip on August 25, 2025: (L-R) Hussam al-Masri, Mariam Abu Dagga, Moaz Abu Taha, Mohammed Salama, Ahmed Abu Aziz ( Reutters )

Hussam al-Masri, a cameraman for Reuters; Mohammed Salama, a photographer for Al Jazeera, Maryam Abu Daqqa of Independent Arabia, and Moaz Abu Taha, who worked for NBC, were killed in the airstrikes.

Ahmad Abu Aziz, a journalist with the Palestinian youth news agency Quds Feed Network, died from injuries sustained in the attack. A sixth journalist, Hassan Douhan, was reportedly killed in a separate Israeli attack on Monday.

Trump said there was a "very serious diplomatic push" to end the war but did not provide any details. “I think within the next two to three weeks, you’re going to have a pretty good, conclusive ending,” Mr Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on Monday.

“It’s a hard thing to say because they’ve been fighting for thousands of years. But I think we’re doing a very good job. But it does have to end, but people can’t forget October 7.”

open image in gallery Israeli soldiers prepare tanks near Gaza’s northern border ( Getty )

Israel launched a war on Gaza after about 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage during a Hamas attack in October 2023.

Most of the hostages have since been released but 50 remain in Gaza. Israeli authorities believe that about 20 are alive.

Israel’s air and ground assault has killed at least 62,686 Palestinians so far, according to estimates provided by the health ministry in the Hamas-run strip. Israeli bombardment has reduced almost the entire territory to rubble, displaced most of its 2.2 million people, and caused widespread famine and starvation, according to international aid groups.

The US president said "right now they’re talking about Gaza City – there’s always talking about something", referring to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to extend the ground war and reoccupy the Palestinian territory.

“At some point it’s going to get settled, and I’m saying you better get it settled soon," Trump continued. “You have to get it settled soon.”

"It’s got to get over with because, between the hunger and all of the other problems – worse than hunger, death, pure death – people being killed."

open image in gallery Donald Trump said he ‘wasn’t happy’ about the deaths of journalists in Gaza ( AP )

Israel has intensified its attacks across Gaza despite mounting pressure on Netanyahu to accept a temporary ceasefire to secure the release of the remaining hostages.

Earlier in August, Israel announced its decision to occupy Gaza City even as a UN-backed body formally declared famine in the region. In response to global outrage over images of emaciated children, Israel in recent weeks has allowed airdrops and some aid deliveries by land, but UN and other agencies have said the food reaching Gaza is still not nearly enough.

Hamas has reportedly accepted a proposed agreement that would see 10 living hostages exchanged for Palestinian prisoners during a 60-day truce that could be extended to a second phase if the sides agreed terms on a permanent ceasefire.

Netanyahu last week said he had instructed officials to begin negotiations to release hostages and end the war on Israel’s terms.