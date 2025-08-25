Watch the last video filmed by Independent Arabia journalist Maryam Abu Daqa, before she was killed in an Israeli strike on Gaza’s Nasser hospital.

The last coverage provided by the photojournalist has been released in tribute following her death in the strike on Monday (25 August), and shows a new wave of displacement from Gaza City toward the central and southern parts of the Strip.

Tributes have been paid to Maryam, following her death, including from Independent Arabia, who said in a statement: “Since joining Independent Arabia at its inception, Maryam embodied dedication and professional integrity. She carried her camera to the forefront of events, bearing witness to the suffering of civilians and amplifying the voices of victims with rare honesty and bravery.”