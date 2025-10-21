Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has claimed that US allies in the Middle East have offered to send “heavy force” into Gaza to “straighten out Hamas”.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President wrote that leaders in the region had told him “explicitly and strongly” that they would act against the militant group “if they continue to act badly”.

“There is still hope that Hamas will do what is right. If they do not, an end to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL! I would like to thank all of those countries that called to help,” he wrote.

Trump did not clarify which of the Middle Eastern countries had offered to fight alongside Israel to beat Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Qatar, Egypt, Turkey and the US have all been involved in diplomatic negotiations.

Trump’s latest threat comes after he warned Hamas to “behave” or face “severe repercussions” during a meeting with Australian PM Anthony Albanese.

The President wants Hamas and other factions to disarm and Gaza to be demilitarised as part of his peace deal. But the group has never accepted this and says mediators have not yet officially started discussing the issue with it.

open image in gallery Trump has said it will draw on its Middle Eastern allies to fight Hamas ( AP )

During a meeting with the Albanese on Monday, Mr Trump said: “They’re going to be nice, and if they’re not, we’re going to go and we’re going to eradicate them.

“Hamas has been very violent, but they don’t have the backing of Iran any more. They don’t have the backing of really anybody any more. They have to be good, and if they’re not good, they’ll be eradicated.”

At least 97 Palestinians have been killed by Israel, according to Gaza’s health authorities, since a ceasefire was announced on 11 October.

The Israeli military said it fired at “terrorists” who crossed an invisible “yellow line” in Rafah on Sunday, which marked a withdrawal point for Israeli troops who remain occupying 53 per cent of the Gaza Strip. Two Israeli soldiers were killed in the exchange according to the Israeli military, and Israel temporarily cut off aid in response.

Hamas said it had no knowledge of individuals operating in the Rafah region and had not been in touch with groups there since March.

open image in gallery The Gaza war has been waging for over two years until a fragile ceasefire came into place on 11 October ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Israel demands that the body of every hostage is returned, Hamas has requested specialist equipment to find the remains.

The militant group has drawn increased criticism after it executed seven Palestinians last week for “collaborating with Israel”. Following the announcement of a ceasefire, Israel-backed militias, armed clans and Hamas factions have begun fighting each other as a grab for power ensues.

Two of the groups The Independent spoke to denied accusations that they were backed or supported by Israel.

Hossam al-Astal, running an armed faction called the Counter-Terrorism Strike Force, also behind Israeli lines, told The Independent he is already in touch with the Trump administration about post-war Gaza, and wants to work with Tony Blair.

“Today, we’re the ones who are there with credibility,” he says. “We are determined and capable. In the near future, it will be us, not Hamas.”

US special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, and Mr Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, landed in Tel Aviv Monday to work on the second phase of a 20-point ceasefire agreement.

open image in gallery Kushner and Witkoff engaged in discussions with Netanyahu this week ( AFP via Getty Images )

Kushner, a businessman, boasted about his strong relationships with countries in the Middle East, stating that his strong cultural awareness created a relationship of trust.

“We have trusted relationships in the Arab world and even in Israel, where we’ve both done business in the past. But that means they trust us,” he told 60 Minutes.

“We understand their cultures. We understand how they work. And we’re able to use that knowledge and skill set to try to do things that advance the world.”

The pair met with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss “developments and updates in the region”, having played a leading role in the first phase of negotiations.

Vice president JD Vance, and his wife Usha, landed in Israel on Tuesday to continue discussions.