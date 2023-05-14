For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After a tense campaign season punctuated by violence and divisive rhetoric, voters calmly headed to the polls today in decisive elections that could determine Turkey’s future.

Long lines formed at schools converted into polling stations. Turks normally vote for national elections in very high numbers, and today’s turnout looked even higher than previous ballots.

Voters have cited concerns about the economy as the primary issue driving their votes.

But there are also concerns about the authoritarian drift of the country under the rule of President Recep Tayyp Erdogan, whose Justice and Development Party (AKP) has dominated the country’s politics for more than 20 years.

“Without democracy and freedom, you can’t have any economy,” said Nil Adula, a 74-year-old voting at a voting station in central İstanbul.

“The most important thing is that the justice system is working properly.”

Polls show the opposition in a very strong position, with centre-left People’s Republican Party (CHP) leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, poised to beat Mr Erdogan and possibly score a first-round victory that would avoid a divisive 28 May round.

Gen Z Turk Idris Sinan, 18, voted for the opposition in his first-ever election (Credit: Yusuf Sayman for The Independent)

Polls are scheduled to close at 5pm local time on Sunday, with results likely trickling out several hours later. With turn out high, the outcome will likely hinge on slivers of swing voters that include ethnic Kurds, who have voted traditionally for either the AKP or leftist parties, Turkish nationalists, and at least 5 million first-time voters whose allegiances remain unclear.

Mr Erdogan has struggled to connect with Generation Z voters who appear moved by his appeals to conservative and Islamic values.

“I see voting as a tool to change and influence the government from within,” said Idris Sinan, an 18-year-old high school student and first-time voter sporting a nose ring as he emerge from the polling station.

Opposition party official Cigdem Gulduval helps organize meals for poll workers during Turkey’s elections (Yusuf Sayman/ The Independent)

“We have been ruled by this party, the AKP, for 20 years. We start our country, become poor and more lawless.”

But many voters were also mobilised to vote for Mr Erdogan, convinced by his appeal to nationalism and security, including his attempts to associate the opposition with the West and the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), an outlawed separatist group.

“We are not for America. We are not for the PKK,” said Faruk Baba, a 67-year-old clothing shop proprietor in the Fatih district of Istanbul.

Turkish voters emerge from a balloting station in the Istanbul district of Fatih (Yusuf Sayman/ The Independent)

When reminded that the Taliban of Afghanistan had endorsed Mr Erdogan he replied: “The Taliban are Muslims. We are Muslims.”

But the country’s faltering economy threatens the steadfast support conservative Turks have for years given Mr Erdogan.

On a side street in Fatih, upbeat CHP organisers were amassing meals to hand their volunteers observing polling stations throughout the district.

“Before there were certain neighbourhoods that we couldn’t go to campaign,” said Cigdem Gulduval, a local opposition party official.”

Voters wait in line to vote in presidential and parliamentary elections (Yusuf Sayman/The Independent)

“Now they’re more receptive. They’re all paying high prices at the same butchers as we are. They’re all paying the same gas bills. They’ll have to wait three or four months to get an appointment at the doctors.”