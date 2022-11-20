For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least 15 people have died after Turkey launched airstrikes on Kurdish armed groups in Syria and Iraq in retaliation for a 13 November bombing of a major pedestrian shopping district in Istanbul.

Among those killed were Syrian regime soldiers, according to a human monitor, while dozens were injured. Turkish F-16 fighter jets and armed drones hammered positions across Kurdish-controlled northern Syria.

Videos posted online showed huge blasts hitting mostly rural regions. Among the Syrian cities and towns targeted were Kobane, a major city that played a crucial role in the war against Isis.

"Terrorists’ shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, and warehouses were successfully destroyed,” Turkey’s defence minister Hulusi Akar said on Sunday, according to the Anadolu news agency. “The so-called headquarters of the terrorist organization were also hit and destroyed.”

Turkey dubbed the offensive Operation Claw-Sword. It remained unclear whether a ground offensive would follow the air attacks.

Separately, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) late on Saturday announced the launch of major operations against Kurdish rebel groups in northern Iraq as its forces stormed the rebellious Iranian town of Mahabad, killing an undetermined number of people.

“The start of heavy attacks by the Islamic Guard against the terrorists of Iraqi Kurdistan was officially announced,” said a post on an IRGC-affiliated Bulletin News Telegram channel. “Minutes ago, the heavy operation of the Iranian IRGC ground forces against the separatist terrorists of Iraq began.”

Turkey has been warning for months that an attack on the positions of the Syrian-based Kurdish armed groups affiliated with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) was imminent . It was restrained by Nato allies as well as Damascus’ patrons in Moscow and Tehran.

Among those reportedly killed in the airstrikes was a journalist for the Hawar News Agency, the organisation reported. Mazloum Abdi, a Syrian Kurdish military leader, warned that the Turkish offensive could last a long time.

“We repeat and remind our people that our forces are fully prepared to repel any attack that poses a threat to our people and the territorial integrity of Syria,” he said in a video posted online.

The overnight attacks also killed at least six Syrian government forces apparently stationed at positions alongside the Kurdish armed groups in Aleppo and Hasaka provinces.

Syrian Kurds partner with the United States and other allies in combating Isis. But they also collaborate with Syrian regime forces and Russia, which maintains a presence in the country.

Turkey described Operational Claw-Sword as an act of self-defence targeting only military assets. Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said the operation was “in line with international law”.

Mr Erdogan departed for the G20 Summit in Indonesia shortly after the 13 November bombing on Istanbul’s busy Istiklal Street. The attack killed six people, injured 81 and shocked Turkey.

(AP)

Authorities quickly arrested a woman who they accused of leaving an explosives-filled bag on the busy street after she was trained by the PKK-affiliated Syrian Kurdish group running northeast Syria. Both the PKK and its affiliates in Syria have strenuously denied responsibility for the attack, which killed Turkish civilians.

Observers expected a response as soon as Mr Erdogan returned from Indonesia. Photographs posted to state media showed the president in the war room late Saturday, overseeing the offensive.

Security worries tend to rally the Turkish public to the president, who is facing a potentially tough 2023 reelection campaign because of a faltering economy and record inflation.

Ankara last launched a major offensive in northeast Syria in October 2019, carving out an area now under the control of its Syrian allies. It seeks to expand a zone of influence across its border with Syria to which millions of Syrian refugees sheltering in Turkey could return, easing domestic political pressure on the government ahead of 23 June presidential and parliamentary elections in which public anxiety over migration will be a major issue.