British embassy in Dubai faces backlash for flying Pride flag

The British embassy in the United Arab Emirates has faced a local backlash over its decision to fly the Pride flag, with some users on social media calling the move “disrespectful” and “not acceptable”.

The embassy posted a photo of the the rainbow flag outside its building in Dubai as LGBT+ Pride Month is celebrated around the world.

Gay sex is illegal and same-sex marriages are not recognised in the UAE.

Some locals replied angrily to the UK embassy tweet.

“We consider this as an insult and disrespect,” one user said.

Another replied: “You know well enough how our culture & religion does no[t] approve of such a thing. But you still go ahead and provoke us.”

Many other replies flooded in which called the move “disrespectful”.

Others condemned the barrage of comments the move and praised the embassy for taking a stance.

“June is #PrideMonth and around the world we celebrate the equality and visibility of #LGBT+ people,” the embassy tweeted.

“Today, we are flying the rainbow flag to affirm our pride in the UK’s diversity and our values of equality, inclusion and freedom.”

Other embassies around the world have raised rainbow flags outside for Pride Month - including the US embassy in the Vatican.

While the United States gave its embassies permission to fly the flag in June, it said the move was a matter of choice for local missions to decide “based on what is appropriate in light of local conditions.”