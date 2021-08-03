UK warns of non-piracy ‘incident’ off UAE coast just days after drone attack

A warning has been issued by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) of a non-piracy “incident” off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

The warning, issued on Tuesday, has advised vessels in the area of Fujairah, UAE to exercise caution.

The warning was based on a third party source.

Last week, a drone attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman left a British citizen dead.

Britain, the US and Israel have blamed Tehran for the attack.

The UK’s Foreign Office has said that it believes the strike on the oil tanker off the coast of Oman was “deliberate, targeted, and a clear violation of international law by Iran”.

The UK’s minister for digital infrastructure Matt Warman said on Monday that “all the evidence that we see points to the fact that it was Iranian action”.

The Iranian government has denied responsibility – but the British government warned Tehran that it was working with allies “on a concerted response to this unacceptable attack”.

Additional reporting by Reuters