U.S. envoy Tom Barrack is facing demands for an apology after he told journalists at a press conference in Lebanon to “act civilized”.

President Donald Trump’s envoy to Syria called on members of the press to “be quiet for a moment” and threatened to end the conference early on Tuesday.

“The moment that this starts becoming chaotic, like animalistic, we're gone,” Barrack warned. “So, you want to know what’s happening? Act civilized, act kind, act tolerant, because this is the problem with what is happening in the region.

“In cadence with your kindness, your interest and your thoughtful questions, we’ll give you responses,” Barrack added. “If that’s not how you’d like to operate, we’re gone.”

At one point he asked: “Do you think this is economically beneficial for Morgan and I to be here putting up with this insanity?”

open image in gallery Barrack warned that if the press conference became ‘animalistic’, he would leave ( AFP via Getty Images )

Barrack’s visit was taking place a month after the Lebanese government announced plans to disarm militant group Hezbollah by the end of the year.

Lebanon’s press syndicate chided the envoy for the “inappropriate treatment” journalists were subjected to, calling on him and the State Department to apologize.

“The union considers Barrack’s comments against journalists not as a mere slip of the tongue or an individual stance, but rather as a reflection of an unacceptable superiority in dealing with the media and an implicit disdain for the essence of journalistic work,” the Union of Journalists in Lebanon said in a statement.

“Furthermore, the content of his remarks reflects ingrained colonial arrogance towards the peoples of the region and constitutes a blatant violation of basic diplomatic etiquette and the values that diplomacy should represent – chief among them respect for press freedom and the people’s right to knowledge.”

open image in gallery Barrack’s comments did not go down well ( AP )

They warned that if no apology were issued, Barrack’s visits and meetings could boycotted by the Lebanese and Arab press.

The Presidential Palace also issued a statement regretting the comments made by "one of our guests" and greeted journalists who cover news at the palace, thanking them for their "hard work."

Barrack’s visit followed trips to Israel and Syria where he discussed with officials the ongoing situation in Lebanon as the Lebanese government aims to disarm Hezbollah, a plan that the militant group’s leader has rejected, vowing to keep the weapons.

As part of plans to dissuade Hezbollah, Barrack said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia and Qatar are ready to invest in an economic zone in south Lebanon near the border with Israel that would create jobs for members of the militant group and its supporters once they lay down their weapons.