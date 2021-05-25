Blinken says US will make ‘significant contribution’ to rebuilding Gaza, but exclude Hamas

Antony Blinken has begun his Middle East peace mission declaring that the US will lead international efforts to rebuild a Gaza left shattered by Israeli airstrikes, while also insisting that Hamas will not benefit from the reconstruction and financial support.

The US secretary of state, who met Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the first leg of his tour in Jerusalem, said the ceasefire in the latest conflict between Israel and Hamas needs to be used to address “the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza and starting to rebuild”.

He said that intense diplomacy behind the scenes by president Joe Biden had helped produce last week’s ceasefire.

"Now we believe we must build on it ... we know that to prevent a return to violence we have to use the space created to address a larger set of underlying issues and challenges. And that begins with tackling the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza and starting to rebuild,” said Mr Blinken.

As well as working with international allies, America will make its “own significant contribution” to the reconstruction efforts, pledged Mr Blinken. He added: “We will work with our partners, closely with all to ensure that Hamas does not benefit from the reconstruction assistance.”

Mr Blinken did not explain how Hamas, a movement the US has designated a terrorist organisation, but one which rules Gaza and influences all major aspects of life there, will be kept detached from the projected investment projects

The secretary of state continued: “Casualties are often reduced to numbers. But behind every number is a human being – a daughter, a son, a father, a mother, a grandparent, a best friend. And as the Talmud teaches, to lose a life is to lose the whole world, whether that life is Palestinian or Israeli.”

Mr Netanyahu, appearing at a press conference beside Mr Blinken, threatened severe retaliation if Hamas renewed cross-border rocket strikes. “We will give meaning to our commitment to our self-defence: if Hamas breaks the calm and attacks Israel, our response will be very powerful,” he said.

Israeli strikes in the recent conflict killed at least 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, according to the health ministry in Gaza. At least 12 people in Israel, including two children, were killed by rockets from Gaza, according to Israel’s military and the emergency service.

Mr Blinken will also meet Mahmoud Abbas, the Fatah president of the Palestinian Authority, in Ramallah to rebuild relations after Donald Trump carried out massive funding cuts that aid groups warned would create a humanitarian crisis.

Mr Blinken announced last month that the Biden administration would restore the aid of $200m that includes $75m in economic and development funds for the occupied West Bank and Gaza, which will provide food and clean water and help small businesses.

Another $150m will be provided to the United Nations relief and works agency for Palestine refugees in the near east that supports more than 5 million Palestinian refugees across the region.

Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh (left), waves as he greets Antony Blinken in Ramallah (AFP/Getty)

Support for Hamas appears to have risen following the conflict in the West Bank and Jerusalem while that for Fatah has declined.

The first Palestinian parliamentary and presidential elections in 15 years were due to take place this month and in July, but Mr Abbas has postponed them indefinitely, pointing to the Israeli government’s refusal to allow the polls to take place in east Jerusalem as the reason.

An opinion poll by Israeli Channel 13, before the conflict, found that 32 per cent of Palestinian voters supported Hamas with just 17 per cent for Mohammad Abbas’s Fatah, another 13.9 per cent supported the list of Mohammed Dahlan, a rival to Mr Abbas.

On the Palestinian Authority presidency, nearly 28 per cent backed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and 11 per cent Mr Abbas.