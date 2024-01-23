Yemen airstrikes - live: US and UK launch new joint ‘precision’ attack on Houthis
Attack comes 10 days after first US-UK retaliatory airstrikes against Iran-backed rebels in Yemen
Biden and Sunak spoke about Red Sea attacks, Gaza on phone call, according to White House
The UK and the US have launched fresh airstrikes against Houthi rebel targets in Yemen, the second time in 10 days that the two allies have conducted coordinated retaliatory action against the Iran-backed group.
Prime minister Rishi Sunak and US president Joe Biden spoke on Monday evening and the two said they’ll “continue efforts alongside international partners to deter and disrupt” attacks by Houthis on Red Sea international shipping.
Officials say the joint operation by British and American warplanes took out Houthi missile storage sites and launchers.
However, Monday night’s strikes were significantly smaller in scale than the first joint US-UK operation 10 days earlier, which hit as many as 60 different targets spanning the length and breadth of Houthi-controlled Yemen.
In a joint statement, the governments of the US, UK, Bahrain, Australia, Canada and the Netherlands said the “precision strikes” were “intended to disrupt and degrade the capabilities that the Houthis use to threaten global trade and the lives of innocent mariners”.
In addition to the joint operations with British forces, the US has also undertaken seven rounds of airstrikes on Houthi military sites, targeting air bases under the rebels’ control and suspected missile launch sites.
UK defence secretary says latest round of airstrikes ‘deal another blow’ to Houthis
UK defence secretary Grant Shapps said the latest round of air strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen were in “self-defence” and would “deal another blow” to the Iranian-backed militants.
It is the UK’s second participation in a joint operation with the US against the Houthis.
Mr Shapps said: “Dangerous Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea have continued to threaten the lives of sailors and disrupt shipping at an intolerable cost to the global economy. Along with our US partners, we have conducted a further round of strikes in self-defence.”
He added: “Aimed at degrading Houthi capabilities, this action will deal another blow to their limited stockpiles and ability to threaten global trade. Alongside our ongoing diplomatic efforts, we will continue to support regional stability across the Middle East, working hand in hand with our like-minded partners.”
The MoD said that four Royal Air Force Typhoons and a pair of Voyager tankers were involved in the latest military strike, which it said saw multiple targets hit at two military sites near the Sanaa airfield in Yemen.
