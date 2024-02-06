✕ Close Pentagon knows who’s responsible for Jordan drone attack

A British-owned cargo ship has been attacked in the Red Sea this morning, just days after the UK and the US jointly launched a fresh bout of airstrikes targeting Houthis in Yemen.

The ship suffered minor damage after being hit by a projectile while scaling off the coast of Yemen’s Hodeidah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

The US military, just hours before, conducted a strike in self-defence against two Houthi drones in Yemen after a drone attack hit a base housing US troops in Syria.

“US forces identified the explosive USVs in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to US navy ships and merchant vessels in the region,” US Central Command said in a post on X.

Earlier, six Kurdish fighters were killed in a drone attack that hit the training ground at al-Omar base in Syria’s eastern province of Deir el-Zour, the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said.

It accused “Syrian regime-backed mercenaries” of carrying out the attack. No casualties were reported among US troops.