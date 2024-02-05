✕ Close Pentagon knows who’s responsible for Jordan drone attack

The United States conducted fresh strikes against a Houthi land attack cruise missile on 4 February, according to the US Central Command.

On X/Twitter, Centcom announced that “on Feb 4, at approximately 5.30am (Sanaa time), US Central Command forces conducted a strike in self-defence against a Houthi land attack cruise missile”.

It added: “Beginning at 10.30am, US forces struck four anti-ship cruise missiles, all of which were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea.”

Earlier, the US refused to rule out airstrikes inside Iran, saying it is determined to respond forcefully to attacks on troops.

National security advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that he wouldn’t get into what’s “on and off the table” when it came to striking inside Iran but that president Joe Biden “is determined to respond forcefully to attacks on our people”.

However, the administration official played down fears that the situation is escalating. Iraqi officials warned this weekend that the region was on the "brink of the abyss" after the airstrikes.

His words come after the US and UK, supported by six allied countries, struck at least 36 Houthi targets in Yemen just hours after the US conducted retaliatory airstrikes on more than 85 sites in Iraq and Syria due to the killing of three American soldiers in Jordan.