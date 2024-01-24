Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

US launches fresh strikes against Houthis in Yemen

Maroosha Muzaffar
Wednesday 24 January 2024 03:19
Comments
(The Independent)

The US military carried out fresh strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen early on Wednesday.

The strikes destroyed two Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed at the Red Sea and were preparing to launch, according to US military officials.

The strikes took place at around 2.30am local time [11.30pm GMT Tuesday]. It comes a day after the US and UK launched a second round of joint strikes against the Iran-backed Houthis.

Earlier, officials said the US and UK took out Houthi missile storage sites and launchers, with defence secretary Grant Shapps calling it a “self-defence” measure to prevent further attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The UK also joined the US in carrying out strikes against the group in Yemen earlier this month, but ships have continued to be targeted along vital trade routes.

The Iran-backed militant group claims it began striking international cargo vessels, particularly those with a connection to Israel, in solidarity with the Palestinians and to pressure Israel to ends its air and ground offensive in Gaza.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in