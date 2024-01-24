US launches fresh strikes against Houthis in Yemen

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The US military carried out fresh strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen early on Wednesday.

The strikes destroyed two Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed at the Red Sea and were preparing to launch, according to US military officials.

The strikes took place at around 2.30am local time [11.30pm GMT Tuesday]. It comes a day after the US and UK launched a second round of joint strikes against the Iran-backed Houthis.

Earlier, officials said the US and UK took out Houthi missile storage sites and launchers, with defence secretary Grant Shapps calling it a “self-defence” measure to prevent further attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The UK also joined the US in carrying out strikes against the group in Yemen earlier this month, but ships have continued to be targeted along vital trade routes.

The Iran-backed militant group claims it began striking international cargo vessels, particularly those with a connection to Israel, in solidarity with the Palestinians and to pressure Israel to ends its air and ground offensive in Gaza.

More follows