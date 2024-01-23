In his statement to parliament on the latest airstrikes on Houthi forces in Yemen, the prime minister carefully explained the unimpeachable aim of the actions undertaken by American and British forces: to restore the free movement of ships in the Red Sea. The whole world wants to see the return of safe access to this crucial waterway, and thus to the Suez Canal, so that essential food, fuel and other materials can be delivered to those who need them.

Force is also needed to act as a deterrent to Iran – an ally and sponsor of the Houthis – to dissuade it from arming its friends and from taking its own naval action in the Persian Gulf, and thus escalating this conflict by embroiling the Gulf states. Saudi Arabia is only just free of its seven-year involvement in the Yemeni civil war.

Rishi Sunak said that the targeted destruction of the Houthi military infrastructure supporting drone and missile launches was intended to “degrade” the capacity of the Houthis to menace naval and commercial shipping in the Red Sea. He explained, once again, that doing nothing in the face of this aggression would itself be a choice, and an unsustainable one.