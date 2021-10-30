At least eight people have been killed in an explosion near an airport security checkpoint in southern Yemen, officials have said.

The blast took place on Saturday afternoon close to a security checkpoint outside Aden’s international airport, injuring at least 11 other people, according to officials who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, which damaged buildings and an internet cafe in the area.

Aden has been the home of the internationally-recognised government of president Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi since the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels took over Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in 2014, triggering the country’s ongoing civil war.

The southern coastal city has been hit by several explosions in recent years, which have been blamed on local affiliates of al-Qaida and Islamic State groups, while the Houthis have previously targeted the city with ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones.