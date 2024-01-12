For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as thousands take the streets of Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, to protest in solidarity with Gaza after US and UK strikes on Houthi targets.

The Royal Air Force launched targeted strikes on Thursday 11 January against military facilities used by Houthi rebels, with Rishi Sunak saying the UK will “always stand up for freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade”.

It marks the first time strikes have been launched against the group since it started targeting international shipping in the Red Sea late last year.

US president Joe Biden said US military forces, backed by the UK and supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, successfully conducted strikes against a number of targets in Yemen.

The Ministry of Defence said coalition forces identified key facilities involved in Houthi targeting of HMS Diamond and US Navy vessels on Tuesday “and agreed to conduct a carefully coordinated strike to reduce the Houthis’ capability to violate international law in this manner”.