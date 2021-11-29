Munster rugby players and staff allowed to fly home from South Africa

Plans are under way to bring the majority of the Munster rugby team back to Ireland the Sports Minister has said.

Jack Chambers said on Monday that there are 48 players and staff involved in the Munster camp currently in South Africa

He said that one person has tested positive for Covid-19, while another member of the Munster delegation is a close contact.

“The South African health authorities have given approval for the rest of the Munster panel and the broader squad to travel home,” Mr Chambers said.

He said that there is “active work ongoing now” to bring the squad and staff back to Ireland.

The Government he said, is working with Munster Rugby and the IRFU to return them to Ireland “as quickly as possible”.

“The latest information is that they are free to travel, as of today. That wasn’t the case yesterday, so there is intensive work ongoing to try and get them, to allow them to come home as quickly as possible,” he said.

The Minister for Sport was unable to say when they would be back in Ireland.

“As you know, there are difficulties in the travel situation in southern Africa at the minute,” he said.

The Munster team and staff will be required to quarantine at home for 10 days upon their return.