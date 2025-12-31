New Zealand lights up the sky with fireworks as world rings in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 3,000 fireworks have been launched over the top of New Zealand’s tallest building – the Sky Tower – as Auckland became the first majot city to welcome in the new year.

New Zealand’s capital celebrates midnight 18 hours before New York. The five-minute display involved 3,500 fireworks launched from various floors of the 240-metre (787-foot) Sky Tower.

At 1pm GMT, Australia will join in the celebrations with the annual huge fireworks display over Sydney. It has already warmed up with a smaller display ahead of midnight for families and those seeking an early night.

The island of Kiritimati was the first place in the world to celebrate 2026. Part of the Pacific Ocean nation Kiribati, located south of Hawaii and north-east of Australia. It is made up of several atolls – ring-shaped coral reefs – and spans almost 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometres) from east to west. Kiribati became independent from the United Kingdom in 1979 and has a population of about 116,000.

The ‘family fireworks’ – also known as the Country fireworks – are displayed three hours before midnight every year over the Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridg ( AFP/Getty )

Japan and South Korea will celebrate the New Year around 3pm GMT, joined by Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Taiwan.

However, Hong Kong will not mark the occasion with a fireworks display after a devastating fire killed 161 people in an apartment complex in November. It marked the deadliest blaze the city had seen in decades. The city is usually home to the world’s largest and most extravagant demonstrations with light shows, fireworks, music and performances.

Instead, the government has organised a light show and pared-back musical performances for members of the public.

Chinese President Xi Jinping in a New Year's Eve address broadcast by state media hailed his country's technological progress in areas such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors while renewing threats against Taiwan, which it claims as part of its sovereign territory.

"We Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait share a bond of blood and kinship," he said. "The reunification of our motherland, a trend of the times, is unstoppable." China this week launched large-scale military drills around the island.

Europe will join later with Germany, France and Italy celebrating at around 11pm before the UK, Portugal, Mali and Ghana. Residents of the German capital are already enjoying snowfall, taking selfies and making snowmen in front of the German capital's cathedral and the iconic Brandenburg Gate. The famous Berlin TV Tower is nearly invisible thanks to the falling flakes and fog.

People gather at the Sydney Opera House in anticipation of the annual New Year's Eve fireworks display on December 31, 2025 in Sydney, Australia ( Getty )

The biggest firework display in London this year, as in previous years, will be the Mayor of London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks - an event watched by more than 10 million people in the UK.

Tickets to view the display up close are highly coveted, and typically sell out long before New Year’s Eve. Areas around the display, including Embankment and parts of Lambeth, begin closing to the public as early as 2pm as preparations get underway.

New York will join in the celebrations at 5am GMT on New Year’s Day, with performances by Diana Ross and Ciara, with Los Angeles celebrating at 8am GMT.